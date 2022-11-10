The East Texas Crisis Center hosted its 21st Annual Wine and Cheese Gala at the Big Red School House and Community Center raising funds to help provide safety, shelter, counseling, advocacy, and education to victims of family violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes in the area.
Local wine and beer were featured from 3 P’s in a Vine, Castle Oaks Winery, White Fox Vineyards, Cannon Creek Vineyard, and Cedar Creek Brewery.
Guests were treated to catering provided by Bad 2 Da Bone BBQ, Tilo’s Cuisine & Bakery, and Peggy Rhodes while listening to the fun music and banter that Two Danes Productions has been providing for the event over the last five years. Two Danes Owners Jon and Christy Kesler were also given recognition for all of their support of the ETCC over the years, including helping to DJ the Walk a Mile event each May.
Awards were presented to Dr. Matt Brown with East Texas Orthodontics, Neal Desai with Stay Express Inn Athens, and Karyn Bane with Cowboy Headquarters thanking them for their selfless efforts to help victims at the ETCC.
The Athens Masonic Lodge No. 165 was thanked as the Philanthropist of the Year as they always assist four to five families at Christmas by helping buy presents for their children.
Another group that helps families at Christmas time is REI Utility who was named ETCC’s Business of the Year. They generously help around 20 families each year at holiday-time.
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was recognized as the ETCC’s Organization of the Year for helping care for a cat named Jerry for a period of time while the family was being housed at a shelter until Jerry could come back home with the family, which is where he is now.
Henderson County Assistant District Attorney Laura Carpenter and Tiffany Schedule McDonald, Henderson County victim assistance and intake coordinator, were given the Hope Award. This award is given to individuals in the community who work to bring safety and justice to domestic and sexual violence victims and survivors.
ETCC Outreach Director Della Cooper said that Carpenter and McDonald’s work as change makers often goes overlooked and this award recognizes and honors their ongoing efforts to provide advocacy and justice and help make people’s lives better.
Extended appreciation went to the Big Red School House & Community Center, Peggy Rhodes, Athens Army Navy & Pawn, Lourdes Nevarez, Athens Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.
The evening was a great fundraiser for the ETCC and the committee looks forward to next year’s 22nd annual Wine & Cheese Gala.
