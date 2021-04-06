Last week, the East Texas Council of Governments released its annual Solutions Report, a snapshot of results delivered within each of the 14 counties it serves during the Fiscal Year 2020.
Executive Director David Cleveland thanked all of the entities that are part of ETCOG, a voluntary association of counties, cities, school districts, and special districts within the region.
“Due to the pandemic, our region’s jurisdictions, organizations, and workers have been impacted on a scale rarely, if ever seen before,” Cleveland said.
Henderson County reaped the benefits of numerous programs administered through ETCOG.
Many Henderson County residents took advantage of GoBUS to meet transportation needs. According to the report, there were 10,878 GoBUS trips for county residents. In addition to trips within the county, residents also often use the service for appointments at medical facilities in Tyler.
Seniors received 61,290 meals delivered through programs with ETCOG help.
In the realm of law enforcement, 56 officers received training during the year.
In 2020, several Henderson County entities received money through regional grants. One was for $500,000 to help the county with infrastructure for new emergency communications system. The county will use the money to help build an additional radio tower.
According to the Community Solutions Report, the community of Berryville was given $275,0000 through the Community Development Block Grant. Gun Barrel City also received $275,000 through the program.
Victim of Criminal Act funds went to the Henderson County Help Center, totaling $203,959. The money was for a program to assist crime victims through the time of crisis and beyond.
Homeland Security Grants were allotted to four communities. Chandler received $21,000, Athens got $14,000, for Gun Barrel City the amount was $9,657 and for Log Cabin, $8,000.
Workforce Solutions of East Texas provided scholarships for 239 from Henderson County who were seeking employment. A total of $98,000 was invested in the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.