Carter Blood Care is running critically low on blood supply and has declared an urgent need for donations. The supply of blood products is so low in East Texas that patients are waiting in hospital rooms to receive treatments, such as surgeries or blood transfusions.
Henderson County residents will have three opportunities to donate blood locally Saturday, Jan. 11:
City of Seven Points is helping to boost the blood supply by hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library at Cedar Creek, located at 410 E. Cedar Creek Parkway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Glenda Ivey at 903-432-4185.
Wal-Mart of Gun Barrel City is helping to boost the blood supply by hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1200 W. Main St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Anna Brehm at (903) 887-6756.
Athens Masonic Lodge No. 165 is hosting Carter BloodCare for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brookshire's at 807 East Tyler Street. The blood collected will help replenish the drastically low blood supply in the East Texas area.
The Masons will be providing hot dogs and fixins for all who come and try to give blood. Anyone else can purchase a hot dog for $2, or a hot dog, chips and a drink for $5.
"Blood supplies have been depleted by a number of emergency events over the last several months, and a lack of donations," said Daniel Hunt, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “Replenishing these blood supplies is necessary for emergencies in East Texas.”
Athens Masonic Lodge No. 165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
The blood center requests that donors bring a government-issued ID to donate and eat a good breakfast or lunch before arriving. Because January is National Blood Donor Month, everyone who donates before Jan. 17 will receive a box of Girl Scout Cookies.
The New Year comes with new resolutions for happiness, wealth and better health. A big part of recovering health for many hospital patients, is receiving blood transfusions when required. Every 90 seconds someone requires a transfusion; whether it’s for an accident, cancer treatment or elective surgery. And donations often decline at the start of a new year. That’s why January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month in the United States.
There is a new sense of urgency to support the blood supply. We can’t make this stuff – blood, that is. Blood cannot be manufactured in a lab. The lifesaving source only comes from unselfish volunteers. For decades, those volunteers have mostly come from World War II era and Baby Boomer generations, and these groups are dwindling. It is essential that everyone begins to view blood donation as a necessary support for a robust, high-tech health care system. Blood can’t be stockpiled either. It has a shelf life and is in constant need of replenishing.
Donors can sign up ahead of time on the Carter Blood Care website or call 903-504-0812 for information.
Lisa Tang of the Palestine Herald Press contributed to this report
