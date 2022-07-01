The 25th Annual East Texas Baptist Campmeeting Revival is scheduled for July 11 through 15 at the Canton Civic Center in Canton. With an average nightly attendance of nearly 1,000 people, this Campmeeting Revival is one of the largest annual week-long religious gatherings in East Texas. This nonprofit meeting is free and open to the public.
“It has been our joy to have this Annual Revival here in Canton for the past 25 years. It’s hard to believe this has been going on here for a quarter of a century,” stated Dennis Erwin, Edgewood based Evangelist, founder and moderator of the ETBC.
Yearly, attendees come from all over Texas and several other states. The services begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with special events daily including a Golf Tournament, a Family Picnic at City Lake Park, a Ladies Bible Study and other events.
Each evening’s service includes a Gospel Music concert presented by Nationally known, Dove Award Winning and Grammy nominated artists from across America who’s music is heard daily all over the nation on radio and television. There will be a dynamic message preached each night following the concert by some of the best-known preachers in America today.
Dr. Robert Jeffress, from First Baptist Church of Dallas, will be preaching on Friday night. Besides the thousands of people that attend First Baptist Dallas, he reaches over a million viewers daily around the world with his syndicated, “Pathway to Victory” television program. There is no charge or registration to attend. A free will love offering will be received to cover the cost of this week-long event.
The East Texas Baptist Campmeeting is presented by Evangelist Dennis Erwin and is sponsored and supported by many churches in VanZandt County and across East Texas. The week is also hosted by the music group, The Erwins, who serve with their dad in Evangelistic ministry across the Nation. The Erwins are based out of Lake Fork Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Canton. The Erwins have become one of the most popular groups in Southern Gospel music. This award-winning group of siblings sings each year for multiple nights on the Main Stage at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN, which has a daily attendance of over 15,000 people. They have received multiple Dove nominations and received a Dove Award for “Southern Gospel Song of the Year” at the GMA Dove Awards in 2020. The Erwins received their first Grammy nomination also in 2020. They sing in concerts across the nation, in churches and venues such as Dollywood, The Ark Encounter, Singing in the Sun and last year were featured music at the National Religious Broadcaster’s Convention.They will sing nightly in Canton.
On Wednesday and Thursday nights, the Michigan based group, The Sound, who are also Dove nominated and currently have the No. 1 song in Gospel music. On Friday night, Karen Peck and New River will be singing for the first time at the East Texas Baptist Campmeeting. This nationally known group has also won Dove Awards and has been Grammy nominated. Special music will also be presented during the week by The Phillips Family from Gaffney, South Carolina and The Williamsons from Oklahoma.
The doors open each evening at 5:30 p.m. and the services begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“My prayer is that these services will be life changing for the glory of God as souls are saved and Christians are Revived here in VanZandt County,” Erwin stated. I invite everyone to join Christians from across Texas and several other states to come to the Civic Center July 11 through 15.
“Because we are expecting over 1,000 each night that week, I encourage you to bring your own comfortable chair that week.”
For more information or questions call Evangelist Dennis Erwin, 903-896-7727.
