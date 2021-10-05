Fall fun is here with the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society’s annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Cost is $5 a car and vendors will be there for some holiday shopping now that the weather has cooled down a bit.
Can your pet do a great Elvis impersonation? Do they look adorable in a tutu? Dress them up in costumes and rehearse their best tricks for an annual event favorite. This year's event will feature the Pet Costume Contest at noon sponsored by the Athens Chamber of Commerce.
Children will also have a chance to wear their new Halloween costumes with their own contest at 2 p.m. for ages 3 to 6 and 7 to 10.
Please make a point to stop by the Athens Animal Rescue booth to visit with your next furry family member or just give them some much needed love and attention. Shelter rescues are eager to enjoy this fall weather with a game of fetch and a fireplace to snuggle by. Cats love to “help” with gift wrapping. Add warmth to your home with a new furry friend.
Candy the Clown, Paw Patrol, games and an area for pumpkin decorating will offer a full variety of family fun for all ages. Children can learn to milk a cow, play corn hole, ring toss and other carnival games.
For those bringing an appetite there will be barbecue sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs.
“Thank you to Republic Services for providing the wonderful food,” said Deb Deas, a board member.
The Cherokee Cloggers will dance at 11 a.m.
"We are looking forward to a beautiful day at the arboretum. This event is a wonderful way to enjoy a Saturday with friends and family while helping raise much needed funds," Deas said.
There will be two photo opportunities as well with the Keep Athens Beautiful Fall Contest Entry Display and a photo booth provided by The Athens High School National Honor Society. The booth will be at the Wofford House while the KAB entry will be at the entry.
If you would like to learn more about ETABS or the Fall Festival, please call 903-675-5630.
Standard hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Adult admission is $4, students/seniors $3 and children age three to five are $1. Memberships are also available and give you access to other Arboretum’s around the country.
