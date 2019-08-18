The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society welcomed Jeanne Brown and Judy Haldeman Thursday as they spoke about Plant Propagation. There were 42 participants who were educated and took home plant cuttings and seeds. Participants learned which season was best for propagation for various plants and learned about the different types of plants (softwood, semi-hardwood, and hardwood). If you are interested in more workshops at the Arboretum, call 512-675-5630 and let them know!
