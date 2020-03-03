Henderson County early voters in the Republican and Democratic primaries added up to almost 14% of the total registered, according to information from the Secretary of State.
Republicans counted 871 voters during the final day of early balloting on Friday, bringing the two-week total to 4,993 who cast ballots in person. Another 910 have voted in the Republican Primary by mail. Republican votes accounted for 11.21% of the 52,583 registered voters.
On the Democratic side, 239 voted in person on Friday, bringing the total to 929. Another 358 had voted by mail. Democratic votes accounted for 2.45% of the registered voters.
Statewide, the early vote turnout was extremely close between the two parties. A total of 1,085,999 Republicans voted, compared to 1,002,603 on the Democratic side.
Henderson County has three contested local Republican elections on Tuesday. County Commissioner Precinct 1 has three candidates, Wendy Kinabrew Spivey, Keith Pryor and Brad Skiles. For Commissioner Precinct 4 the contenders are Mark Wade, Jeff Cade, Kelly Harris, Jim Bob Warren III and Mark Richardson.
Constable Precinct 4 features incumbent John Floyd and Josh Rickman.
Should no candidate receive 50% of the vote in any of the races, a runoff election will be held on May 26. Early voting runs from May 18 to May 22.
Voters can only participate in one party's primary each year. That means if you voted in the Democratic primary in March, for example, you can't vote in the Republican primary runoff in May.
Those who were not registered in time for the March primary can vote in the runoff if they are signed up by April 27.
Election day voters can participate at any of the county vote centers. The hours are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m..
The state requires one of the seven following forms of identification to enter the voting booth
• Texas driver's license
• Texas election identification certificate issued by the Department of Public Safety
• Texas personal ID card issued by DPS
• Texas handgun license issued by DPS
• U.S. military ID card containing your photograph
• U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph
• U.S. passport, book or card
