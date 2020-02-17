Early voting for the Primary Election begins Tuesday, Feb. 18 throughout Henderson County.
Registered voters in Henderson County may vote at either the Henderson County Elections Center in Athens, the Seven Points City Hall or Chandler Community Center.
The Henderson County Elections Center offers extended hours from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on February 18, Saturday, February 22 and Monday, February 24. Regular hours are 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. February 19 through 21, and February 25 through 28.
In Chandler, the hours are the same, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on February 18, Saturday, February 22 and Monday, February 24. Regular hours are
Seven Points also offers voting 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the 18th, 22nd and 24th. Regular hours are 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. February 19 through 21, and February 25 through 28.
While the election office welcomes early voting, voters can cast ballots at any of the polling locations from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.
Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Friday, Feb. 21.
Sample ballots are available on the county's website. Voters are encouraged to research the ballot and may even carry sample ballots with them to vote if desired.
In primary elections, the voters must choose whether they want a Republican or Democratic ballot.
All county level candidates have filed as Republicans, so only voters selecting the Republican ballot will be able to vote on local races
The most crowded field is for Precinct 4 Commissioner. The candidates are Mark Wade, Jeff Cade, Jim Bob Warren III, Kelly Harris and Mark Richardson.
Commissioner Precinct 1 became open when incumbent Scotty Thomas did not file for a full term. Candidates for the seat are Keith Pryor, Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Brad Skiles. No Democratic candidate filed for the office.
Precinct 4 Constable candidates are incumbent John Floyd and Josh Rickman.
In the U.S. Representative District 5 election, three have filed, Republicans Lance Gooden and Don Hill. Carolyn Salter is unopposed as a Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.