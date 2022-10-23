Henderson County voters head to the polls Monday, Oct. 24 to cast their ballots for several local and state positions. Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 4 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Athens residents will vote for or against an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring it a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. The county will also host elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.
Brownsboro ISD is calling for a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs will also host elections.
Voters will also make their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.
In Henderson County, early voting locations are:
The Texan in Athens
• Oct. 24 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Seven Points
• Oct. 24 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First United Methodist Church in Chandler
• Oct. 24 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Nov. 1 through 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Henderson County Larue Complex
• Oct. 24 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Faith Baptist Church in Brownsboro
• Oct. 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Henderson County voters may cast their ballot at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For sample ballots, voting locations, and more, visit www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration
