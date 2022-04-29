Despite proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballot that could have a big effect on the tax bill, only a small fraction on Henderson County voters had participated in early balloting through the close of business Thursday.
"In the upcoming May 7 election, every Texas voter will have the opportunity to vote on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution concerning property taxes, and many Texas voters will also be voting on mayoral, city council, and school board candidates as well as local propositions," Secretary of State John Scott said.
With early voting set to end on Tuesday, through Thursday, of the 57,318 registered to vote in Henderson County, only about 2% had cast ballots. The number who voted in person, Thursday was 254, which brought the total to 806. Add the 342 who voted by mail and the total is 1,148 since early voting began on April 25.
In person voting opened with 167 participating on Monday. That grew to 210 and on Wednesday, 177 cast ballots. The 254 voting Thursday was the largest so far.
If it seems unusual to be voting on Amendments the same year we’re electing a Governor, it is. Texans haven’t voted on a constitutional amendment in an even numbered year since 2014. No matter what precinct you’re in the amendments will appear on the ballot before any local election you’ll be deciding.
Early voting locations include Lakeway Assembly of God - Seven Points, First United Methodist Church - Chandler, Henderson County Elections Center - Athens and Brownsboro ISD Administration Building.
For the Henderson County Elections Office the turnaround is quick following the May 7 election. Early voting for the state Republican and Democratic runoff elections begins May 16 and ends May 20. Election Day is May 24.
