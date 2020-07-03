The turnout was low for the first two days of early voting in the primary runoff, Henderson County Election Administrator Denise Hernandez said.
On Monday, a total of 235 votes were cast. Of those 205 were Republicans and 30 were Democrats. Of those, 159 total ballots were tendered at the Elections office in Athens, On Tuesday, the total dipped to 174, which included 146 GOP and 28 Democrats. Of the Tuesday voters, 139 voted in Athens.
The low turnout gave election workers a chance to get used to special precautions in place to keep voters safe during the threat of COVID-19. Protection is being provided for the election workers and sanitizer if available. Gloves are offered and the machines are being wiped down after use.
"That process is going well. Of course that takes time too," Hernandez said. "All those seconds add up to minutes for those waiting in line. Of course those lines are not long now."
Henderson County Republicans are determining the winner of County Commissioner Precinct 1 between Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor and Precinct 4, matching Mark Richardson and Kelly Harris.
In the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, MJ Hegar and Royce West are on the ballot to see who will challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.
Registered voters in Henderson County may vote at either the Henderson County Elections Center in Athens, the Seven Points City Hall or Chandler Community Center.
Hernandez said the runoff is a bit of a dry run for November when she will have at least five, and perhaps as many as 15, entities conducting elections in the county. A big turnout could occur in the General Election, which includes choosing a president.
"Which means we could be dealing with anywhere from 86 to 90 different ballots," Hernandez said. "It could take a while."
Hernandez said voters bring a sample ballot in November to help them speed through the process. They can be found on the Henderson County website.
"The problem that I can see that may happen is I'm going to have a lot of people waiting outside," Hernandez said. "It could be raining, cold or even hot on election day."
The COVID-19 has made it a bit tougher to staff the election.
"I had a couple today that didn't feel well, so I said to stay home. We had enough workers at that location for what was turning out," Hernandez said. " But if this continues on, I just don't know how we're going to do it if people are still getting sick."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.