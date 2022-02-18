The first week of early voting for the Democratic and Republican 2022 Primaries only brought out a small percentage of the Henderson County electorate.
Elections Administrator Paula Ludke reminded voters the polls will be open this weekend, but closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
Henderson County has 56,974 registered voters going into the primaries. The Democrats reported 43 voters at the polls Thursday. They kicked off the first week of early votes Monday with 54. The weekly total through Thursday was 189.
Republicans reported 308 voters Thursday, after opening with 280 Monday. The total was 1,325 through Thursday.
This is the big weekend of early voting in Henderson County. The County Election Center on Larkin Street in Athens is the site. The times are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday,
After the weekend, Athens early voting moves back to the Texan.
Others are First United Methodist Church in Chandler, Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Seven Points and the Henderson County Complex in LaRue.
Some elections to consider when heading to the polls include U.S. House District 5, where the Democrats have a contested race to see who faces Republican Lance Gooden in the fall. The Democratic candidates are Kathleen Cordelia Bailey and Tarshita Hill.
Henderson County Republicans have two contested elections for Justice of the Peace. Precinct 2 faces off incumbent Kevin Pollock and Jamie Fawns. Place 5 matches Tanya Estes-Norris and Stacey Norman.
Republicans also have two candidates for party chair. The current office-holder Dan Hunt is facing a challenge from Lawrence Pfeifer.
This is the first primary for Ludke as Elections Administrator. She took over the office in time for a special Texas House District 10 election in August 2021 and oversaw the Texas Constitutional Amendment vote in November.
