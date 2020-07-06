The Henderson County Elections Office kicked off the final week of early voting Monday, after a break for Independence Day.
"It's been really slow," said Denise Hernandez Elections Administrator Monday morning. "We had 159 on Thursday and only 35, so far today.”
Early voting began on Monday, June 29, with the largest turnout of any day, so far. The total cast during the 12 hours was 235. On Tuesday, the total dipped to 174.
Registered voters in Henderson County may vote from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday at either the Henderson County Elections Center in Athens, or Chandler Community Center. Early voting at Seven Points City Hall is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Henderson County Republicans are determining the winner of County Commissioner Pct. 1 between Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor, and Pct. 4 matching Mark Richardson and Kelly Harris.
In the March Republican Primary, for Pct. 1 Commissioner, Spivey received 1,250 votes in the Republican Primary to 859 for Pryor and 745 for Brad Skiles.
For Pct. 4, Mark Richardson was the top vote-getter in a five candidate field. He gathered 1,360 votes, while Kelly Harris finished second with 697 to force a runoff. Mark Wade was third with 550 votes, followed by Jeff Cade with 446 and Jim Bob Warren with 344.
In the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, MJ Hegar and Royce West are on the ballot to see who will challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November. Voters are also picking a railroad commissioner from Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo.
Because of COVID-19 protocols in place at the polling places, voters might want to take advantage of the sparse early voting turnout and cast ballots before the window of opportunity runs out.
Voters who possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls.
• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph •
• United States Passport (book or card)
