Voters in Texas can begin making choices Monday, Oct. 18 for items on the Nov. 2 ballot.
All of Henderson County voters can take part in the Constitutional Amendment Election, while some entities will have local questions to decide.
Athens voters will weigh in on a $5.5 million bond election to fund building a police station. If approved, the nearly 17,000-square-foot facility will be more than twice the size of the current police station and is designed to expand to serve the needs of the City for many years.
The new facility will be constructed on land owned by the City next to the old police station on North Pinkerton Street.
City officials say the project will not require a tax increase.
The Cross Roads Independent School District also places its hopes for new construction before the voters. The board called a bond election Aug. 11 to provide upgrade its facilities for band, football, baseball and softball. Funds will also be used to improve security in the district’s buildings.
Both the Athens and Cross Roads bond elections are planned at a time when the proposing agencies can take advantage of low interest rates.
The Trinidad City Council has several candidates running in November. Leslie Parker, James Cook, Dewitt Loven, Kelli Stanfield, Sam Andrews, Billy Ray Hornbuckle and Don Brawner have filed for one of the seats.
In Tool, a mayor and two council members are elected in odd numbered years and three council members in even numbered years. A contested race for mayor has emerged for November, featuring incumbent Tawnya Austin and Tommy Lawhon. The two seats on the city council drew two candidates, Michael Fladmark and Mitzi Storey.
The Constitutional amendment election poses eight propositions. Among those of local interest are:
Proposition 1, which authorizes professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues, such as a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association event
Proposition 2 which would authorize a county to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas. It would also prohibit counties that issue bonds for such purposes from pledging more than 65% of the increase in ad valorem tax revenues to repay the bonds.
Proposition 6, introduced in response to families not being allowed to visit residents of nursing home facilities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal is to allow residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, or state-supported living centers to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.
Early voting will be conducted at the Henderson County Elections Center in Athens, the Chandler Community Center, and Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Seven Points on the following days:
• Monday, Oct. 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Henderson County Election Center in Athens will also be open for early voting Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
