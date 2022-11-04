More than 12,000 Henderson County residents have cast their ballot since early voting began Oct. 24, according to Paula Ludtke, Election Administrator.
“We have seen a little over average turn out during early voting for this election,” she stated. “The last midterm election in 2018 was around 16,000 early voters.”
Ludtke reminded voters of the safety measures in place to keep the public and the ballots protected.
“The voting machines are safe and have been tested to make sure nothing can happen to your selections on your ballot,” she stated. “You are encouraged to check your printed ballot before placing it in the tabulation machine. Voting machines and tabulation machines are not hooked to the internet or bluetooth.”
Ballot by Mail voters should check to make sure their ballot has been received. Visit votetexas.gov or call the Henderson County Election Office at 903-675-6149.
Early Voting continues through Friday, Nov. 4.
Athens, Chandler, Brownsboro and Seven Points polling locations will close at 7 p.m. Larue will close at 5 p.m.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Henderson County residents may vote at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Please visit the Election Office’s website for more information.
On the net:
www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration
