Henderson County voters headed to the polls this week to cast their ballots for several local and state positions. Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 4 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Athens residents will vote for or against an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring it a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. The county will also host elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.
Brownsboro ISD is calling for a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs will also host elections.
Voters will also make their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.
In Henderson County, early voting locations are:
The Texan in Athens
• Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Seven Points
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First United Methodist Church in Chandler
• Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Nov. 1 through 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Henderson County Larue Complex
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Faith Baptist Church in Brownsboro
• Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Henderson County voters may cast their ballot at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For sample ballots, voting locations, and more, visit www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration
