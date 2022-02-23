The final day to cast an early ballot in the Democratic or Republican Primary is Friday and election officials are hoping weather conditions won’t affect those who want to participate before the Tuesday election day.
Henderson County Democratic Chairman Michael Fladmark said Wednesday he had been in contact with the Elections Office and learned they hope to keep early voting going at least at the Texan in Athens, should weather conditions worsen.
“That would be easier to get to, even if they had to close the one in Seven Points, Chandler, or LaRue," Fladmark said.
Statewide, as well as locally, early vote turnout has been sparse. After the Presidents Day Holiday Monday, 72 Democrats came out Tuesday, bringing their in-person, early vote total to 332.
Republicans counted 699 Tuesday, increasing their total to 2,531 in person.
Combined, Henderson County early voters accounted for 4.1% of the 56,974 registered to vote in the county.
In 2020, a Presidential Election year, the county totals showed Republicans who voted early accounted for 22.7% of the total registered. The Democrats totaled 5.7%. In 2018, the last off-year primary, Republicans amounted to 22.2% and Democrats, 2.7%.
Statewide, 4.4% of the registered voters had been to the polls by Tuesday. Among Republicans, the turnout was 2.7% and it was 1.7% among Democrats.
In this election, Henderson County Republican voters must choose two Justices of the Peace. The JP Precinct 2, based in Seven Points features a Republican Party matchup between incumbent Kevin Pollock and challenger Jamie Fawns.
In Precinct 5, headquartered in Malakoff, three candidates have filed in the Republican Primary. The candidates are Charlotte Miers, Tanya Norris and Stacey Norman.
The Republican Party Chairman spot is also contested with current chair Daniel Hunt opposed by Lawrence Pfeiffer.
Republicans will also have a list of propositions that are mainly to get voters' opinions on certain issues.
There are no propositions on the Democratic ballot this primary season.
“We will handle those in the County Conventions,” Fladmark said.
