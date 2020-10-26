Turnout at the Henderson County early voting locations slowed in week two, but the total still points to a big overall total.
A total of 1,251 went to one of the three early voting polling places on Thursday, bringing the county total to 14,268 who had cast votes early in person. Through Thursday, another 3,103 mail in votes had been returned. Although the Thursday vote was the smallest since the window opened on Oct. 19, with a total of 17,371 the county is on the way to an early voting record.
The last General Election, in 2018, which featured no presidential contest, 16,064 voted early in the governor’s race. The election day turnout stalled at 26,703.
Incidentally, in 2018, more 18,000 of the county voters cast straight ticket ballots.
Through Thursday, almost 32% of the county’s 54,663 registered voters had weighed in.
Saturday, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The final 12-hour voting day will be Monday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m..
Henderson County voters have several races above the county level to help decide. Elections officials suggest the voters study the candidates before going to the polls.
“The campaign is aimed at ensuring Texas voters are informed, prepared, and ready to cast their ballot.” Secretary of State Ruth Hughs said.
The county is participating the State Board of Education Place 9 race. Republican Incumbent Kevin M. Ellis is opposed by Democrat Brenda Davis.
Most of Henderson County will vote for a District 4 State Representative, where incumbent Keith Bell is challenged by Libertarian K. Nicole Spraberry. In District 10, which includes a portion of western Henderson County, Republican Jake Ellzey is opposed by Democrat Matt Sovino.
U.S. Representative Lance Gooden has opposition from a Democrat, Carolyn Salter and Libertarian Kevin A. Hale.
Early voting sites are Lakeview Assembly of God in Seven Points, Texan Theater in Athens and Chandler Community Center.
