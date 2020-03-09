A traffic stop, just after 2 a.m. Monday in Athens, by a Henderson County Sheriff's Office Deputy landed the driver in jail with a felony charge for possession of methamphetamines.
Edward James Taylor, 50, was driving west-bound on Jonathan Street when Deputy Jonathan Barrios spotted his vehicle and activated his lights.
Taylor pulled his vehicle to the side of the road. He exited the car, headed toward the patrol vehicle and continually moved his hands in and out of his pockets.
As the suspect was patted down for weapons, Deputy Barrios noticed the strong smell of marijuana. A baggie containing that drug was then found in a plastic baggie on the driver’s side floorboard.
The Deputy then discovered, on the ground inches from the vehicle a blue, transparent baggie containing meth and a blue, glass pipe commonly used to smoke the drug.
Both were found where Taylor had been walking and moving his hands in and out of his pockets.
He was arrested, taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.