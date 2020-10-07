Payne Springs Fire Rescue assisted a driver seriously injured in a car wreck early Tuesday morning on Double Bridge Rd., near Oliver Rd.
Around 2 a.m., volunteers of PSFR were alerted to a single vehicle crash with multiple injuries. PSFR Chief 1 arrived to find a convertible had left the road and crashed through a barbed wire fence.
The driver of the vehicle suffered significant injuries. According to officials, a local resident did a great job applying pressure and controlling the bleeding prior to the crews’ arrival.
The driver was flown by UT Health Air 1 North to UT Health in Tyler. The three other passengers were transported by ground.
PSFR Engines 3 and 4, Brush 1 and 2, Utility 1 and Command 1 responded to the scene.
