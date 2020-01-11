A Brown County Texas man remained in the Henderson County Jail on Friday after a pursuit involving several area law enforcement agencies.
Joshua James Stovall, 35, of Early, Texas, was held for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and assault on a public servant. Total bond on Stovall was set at $23,500.
According to information from the Athens Police Department, dispatch received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a tan Chevrolet truck in the city limits swerving on the road at excessive speeds. The vehicle exited the city and went west on U.S. Highway 175 through Poynor into Anderson County.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office was also involved in the chase and was joined by units from Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
The vehicle was reported to have run through the stop light in Frankston at the intersection of U.S. 175 and State Highway 155. The truck also ran over spikes set up by law enforcement, but did not stop.
Two APD vehicles were damaged in the chase and removed by Athens wrecker.
Stovall was eventually captured at 7:42 a.m. and taken to jail.
Stovall has previous arrests in Brown County for public intoxication and possession of 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance.
