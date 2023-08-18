By Jennifer Browning
Previous students, friends, and others whose lives were touched by him gathered to celebrate the life of Dylan Taylor during a benefit memorial concert held last Friday at The Texan.
The evening was also held to collect donations that will be used towards a STEM scholarship that will be given in his name at Athens Christian Preparatory Academy where he was a loved teacher for over a decade.
Taylor was killed in a head-on collision on Loop-7 in April 2023 and had made a huge impact not only on those who knew him for a long time but also on his students who spoke fondly of the impact he made on their lives.
Many in attendance were donning “Fail Whale” t-shirts in his memory and these shirts will remain on sale at the ACPA campus for those interested in purchasing the shirt and contributing to the scholarship.
GigFinesse presented the event and music from Kane Vinson and DJ EricG was provided by the West family, and others who helped sponsor the event included Joey Ridgle Septic and Sanitation, Gibson Pharmacy, EcoGen Injection Molding, AM-PM Alarms, East Texas Excavation, and Thunder Bridge Photography.
