Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Deputies Wednesday afternoon outside of Athens arrested a man, with pocket knives and a two-way radio strapped to his belt, for possession of methamphetamines.
Houston Ray Voyles, 31, was taken into custody by Deputy Jason Ramsey and Sgt. John Daniels around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 3000 block of FM 2495 outside of Athens.
The arrest came after a resident called 911 to complain that a suspicious person was in the area.
When Deputy Ramey arrived he noticed a man without a shirt sitting at a nearby picnic table on the property, near a home.
When questioned, the suspect Voyles said he had been staying at several different locations in Athens, began crying and stated he was homeless.
He said the knives on his belt were his, and the Deputy made note of the two-way radio.
During a search for other weapons, a folded, white, paper receipt was discovered in his left-front pocket which contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines.
Handcuffed and taken to Hillhouse’s jail, Voyles faces a charge of felony possession of meth.
