The Athens Police Department and Keep Athens Beautiful give the public its 17th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft. This is done by the public through ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs such as painkillers, tranquilizers, and stimulants
The event, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. It's conducted in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Bring your medications for disposal to the Athens Partnership Center, located at 201 W. Corsicana St. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. However, the DEA will not accept liquids, needles, or sharps. Only pills and/or patches will be accepted.
In April, Americans turned in approximately 469 tons (almost 937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Since the beginning of Take Back program, in the fall of 2010, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11.8 million pounds – or 5,900 tons of prescription drugs.
Athens Assistant Chief of Police Rodney Williams, III said that the process is anonymous and extremely easy.
“The Take Back programs offer a safe, simple, and anonymous way to keep dangerous prescription drugs off the streets. Simply come in, drop your unwanted or expired medication in the collection box and leave. There is no charge for this service, and no information is recorded from the person,” said Williams.
The initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home medicine cabinets, kitchen drawers, and nightstands are highly-susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back event, please contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454.
