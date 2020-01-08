More than 20 of the 61 indictments issued by the Henderson County Grand Jury in January involved drug related offenses.
A March incident in which two were arrested on drug and weapons charges led to the indictment of Keaton Allan Carner, 28, of Chandler for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Carner, 28, was taken into custody after he ran from his vehicle through the yard of a house in the 4000 block of Sunrise Drive where Henderson County deputies were executing a search warrant, a news release from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said.
The release said deputies caught him and conducted a search of his vehicle and found a loaded .380-caliber pistol, what appeared to be methamphetamine and other illegal drugs packed for distribution, a scale and baggies commonly used to package narcotics.
Carner was released on bond in June.
Deputies also arrested Raymond Leo Clary III, 49, inside the house as he was trying to flush what is believed to be methamphetamine down a toilet.
According to the release, Clary was in possession of syringes, baggies and a scale commonly used in the distribution of illegal drugs.
District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the December sessions of the July 2019 term returned the following indictments. In addition, 16 cases are indicted under seal.
1. Randy Lynn Reynolds, 31, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
2. Lisa Renee Holland, 42, Athens, indicted for Criminal Mischief
3. Rebecca Leigh Lopez, 28, Kemp, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child
4. Amanda Renee Price, 43, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
5. John Anthony Salazar, 32, Forney, indicted for Theft of Property
6. Michael Douglas Bacon, 60, Whitehouse, indicted for Burglary of Habitation
7. Caddo Caleb Smith, 27, Malakoff, indicted for Interference with Emergency Call
8. Teresa Michelle Steppe, 53, Chandler, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
9. Randall Lamont Fulton, 35, Athens, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register (x2)
10. Ira Lee Daniels, Jr., 52, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath or Circulation
11. Anthony Quinn Andrews, 42, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
12. Darrell Wayne Cranfill, 62, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
13. Stephanie Amber Meshell, 22, Brownsboro, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
14. Barbara Anne Beaver, 41, Seven Points, indicted for Injury to Elderly
15. Jimmy Clarence Dale, 45, Mabank, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
16. Raymond Lopez Ysasaga, Jr., 62, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
17. Cheryl Rose Ashley, 57, Log Cabin, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
18. Russell Allan Stogner, 29, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Theft of Property and Possession of Controlled Substance
19. Efren Leon Garcia, 41, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
20. Javiry Dejuan Bowman, 20, Athens, indicted for Bail Jumping
21. Randall Chase Forester, 19, Frankston, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
22. Nathaniel Joseph Denson, 23, Mabank, indicted for Assault of Public Servant
23. Amanda Kathleen McAllister, 40, Christoval, indicted for Arson
24. Anthony Duane Hendrix, 28, Mabank, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
25. Emmanuel David Gallo, 35, Malakoff, indicted for Theft of Firearm
26. Craig Walter Thurmon, 63, Brownsboro, indicted for Assault on Public Servant
27. Jesse Wayne Davis, 29, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
28. Leo Ralph Boyd, 24, Kemp, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
29. Matthew Dillion McGowen, 22, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
30. Dakota McGowen, 18, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence (x2), and Tampering with Witness
31. Jennifer Ann McGowen, 42, Chandler, indicted for Tampering with Evidence
32. Morgan Garrett Fancher, 19, Oklahoma, indicted for Tampering with Evidence
33. Jordan Lee Graham, 19, LaRue, indicted for Tampering with Evidence
34. Rickey Lee Wallace, 50, Athens, indicted for Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous and Indecency with Child by Sexual Contact (x2)
35. Robin Nicole Wallace, 29, Athens, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child
36. Jeffery Wade Wallace, 43, Athens, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child
37. Linda Sue Wallace, 70, Athens, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child
38. Kolton Hodge McGlaun, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
39. Terrence Andre Gurley, 41, Georgia, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
40. Jessie Alvin Quillen, 47, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
41. Jason Michael Bradshaw, 46, Seagoville, indicted for Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
42. Eddie Lee Crocket, 49, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence
43. Antonio Devon Lowe, 29, Athens, indicted for Assault of Public Servant
44. Eric Eugene Hambrick, 50, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath or Circulation
45. Monica Leigh Camp, 46, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone
46. Benjamin DeWayne Hanna, 24, Palestine, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
47. Robert Wayne Tickle, 54, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
48. Christina Carol Gibbons, 44, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Prohibited Item in Correctional Facility
49. Sarah Marie Speak, 40, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
50. Chrishawnna Gello, 35, LaRue, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
51. Kenneth Daniel Bone, 69, Athens, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
52. Taylor Lynn McCommas, 25, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession of Marijuana
53. Charles Ray Robinson, 37, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Sexual Assault
54. Tracy Lee Huddleston, 44, Athens, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
55. Jimmy Lee Marshall, 52, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
56. Reece Deran Marcus, 20, Eustace, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
57. David Adam Crabb, 46, Brownsboro, indicted for Burglary of Habitation
58. Keaton Alan Carner, 28, Tyler, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
59. Bucky Daniel Martin, 39, Seven Points, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
60. Joshua Vernon Dancy, 22, Mabank, indicted for Sexual Assault of Child
61. Michael James McQueen, 57, Canton, indicted for Theft of Property
