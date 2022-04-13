The trend of decreasing gas prices continued for the third straight week on Monday, GasBuddy reports.
The newest report shows prices nationwide are down 7.5 cents from a week ago and stands at $4.10 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 stations.
The lowest price in Athens $3.64 at Murphy USA on East Tyler Street. That was followed by $3.65 at the CEFCO station on South Prairieville Street, which is actually a bit below the state average of $3.68.
Among other Athens prices were the $3.79 postings at the Valero on East Corsicana Street, the Exxon on South Palestine, the Shell on East Tyler, and the Valero on West Cayuga.
The Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City was charging $3.58, while the Brookshire’s on Third in Mabank had $3.59. That was followed by CEFCO on Gun Barrel Lane, with $3.62.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak.”
AAA gas prices also show East Texas prices declining.
Henderson County’s average was $3.83, placing it a bit above its neighbors.
The following list is gas prices for Monday, followed by the price March 13.
Anderson - $3.71.0, $3.93.6
Cherokee - $3.79.6, $4.02.1
Ellis - $3.62.4, $4.00.2
Kaufman - $3.68.0, $4.01
Henderson - $3.83.0, $4.04.5
Navarro - $3.80.0, $3.94.7
Van Zandt – 3.66.8, $3.97.9
