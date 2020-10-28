A man, driving a pickup in downtown Athens on Saturday, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an antique shop, Athens Police Department reports said.
The 54-year-old driver was taken to UT Health Athens with incapacitating injuries. He remained in the hospital on Monday.
APD reports said a white pickup was northbound on North Palestine Street when the vehicle suddenly veered, crossed the roadway and crashed into the side of a building. Interim Chief of Police Rodney Williams III said, as of Monday, they had not determined what caused the injured man to lose control of the pickup, whether it was a driver error or health issue.
Barbara's Corner at 123 E. Tyler Street received severe damage to a portion of the building and there was quite a bit of debris to remove, but the owner plans to stay open for business.
The Athens Fire Department sent the Quint truck and fire Engine 2 to the location and the city set up barricades to control traffic.
Officer Dwayne Raynes was first to the scene and took the report on the wreck which remained under investigation on Monday.
