Waffles, waffles, get your fresh waffles! In order to raise funds for a very important cause, Family Peace Project had its annual waffle breakfast Friday at the First United Methodist Church. The group will also have a booth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Athens Farmers Market.
Gluten-free and sugar-free options are available. It is a drive-thru to observe safe COVID-19 protocols.
The event serves as one of the organizations largest fundraisers each year, helping women and children flee abusive partners by providing emergency temporary shelter. Waffle sales help provide general funding and much needed building upkeep.
FPP estimates its expenses to be around $60 a day per family and there are currently have five families. Operating expenses are approximately $9,000 per month, which covers everything from administration, payroll and family assistance.
“We would love to have monthly donors who commit to helping us meet these needs,” said Michelle Robinson, FPP board member, in a previous interview.
If you are interested in helping FPP or donating, please visit The Family Peace Project, Inc. on Facebook or mail it to PO Box 1723, Athens, TX 75751.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, please call the Family Peace Project shelter hotline 903-677-9177.
