Live for the Brand Cowboy Church will present a drive thru nativity from 7 to 9 p.m Saturday, Dec. 5. The live nativity has been expanded to share with more of the community this year while keeping people safe.
Live for the Brand Cowboy Church will present a drive thru nativity from 7 to 9 p.m Saturday, Dec. 5 at 902 TX 7 Loop, Athens.
In order to make things easier on everyone and still keep with their nativity tradition, the church decided to extend its nativity tradition to Athens and surrounding communities by offering a drive thru option this year. You never have to leave your vehicle.
“After such a tough year for everyone, our church family, young and old alike, wanted to share the beautiful message of Christmas with our neighbors,” said Cindy Holiday, LFTB pianist and originator of the idea. “We hope everyone who comes out is blessed by the experience.”
Visitors will enter from the driveway on Loop 7, go through the parking lot and exit to Cream Level Road.
This is a live nativity scene, featuring characters, angels, children’s choir, animals and the Christmas story. Narration of the gospel will be played over music performed by Doyle Dykes. There will also be a small gift from the church while supplies last. The message and music will be broadcast on 88.3 FM.
LFTB offers in-person services and online streaming via Facebook.
