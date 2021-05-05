East Texas Community Clinic, Trinity Valley Community College and UT Health Athens have partnered for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, in the front parking lot of the TVCC campus in Athens.
Appointments are strongly recommended. To schedule your vaccine, visit https://www.easttexascc.org/covid-drive-up-clinic.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered and the second dose clinic is scheduled for June 4.
Dr. Douglas Curran said this is the key to ending the pandemic.
“We are winning right now, but that can turn around at any time,” Curran said. “If you are not taking the vaccine, we may be back in the same dilemma we had a year ago and I don’t want that to happen.”
Curran said that one of the hindrances to some people deciding to get the vaccine is the belief fetal cells are in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which he says is not the case. If this was the case, it could cause your body to reject the vaccine due to the foreign DNA, much like an organ recipient who has to take immune-suppresant drugs to keep their body from rejecting the foreign organ.
“These are really good and safe vaccines, they are as good as you can possibly get,” Curran said. "To some extent taking the vaccine is about caring for our brother. Your chance of spreading it if you have the vaccine drops dramatically. You may not die from it, but you may give it to someone that would. All of us got the vaccine, and a friend has antibodies still after a year..”
Between natural immunity and vaccines, Currans said we are currently approaching 50% herd immunity, however natural immunity does not protect from the variants which the vaccine does. We need to get to 80% for it to go away. Studies are still being done on how often boosters may or may not be needed. Curran said only around 10 to 12% have even had a mild response.
“One of my good friends died with this disease before we had a vaccine, and that is not OK.” Curran said. “If you want to protect others, you need to take the vaccine, especially someone that could die from it.”
If you would like to study more information on the vaccine itself, Curran suggested the CDC, Texas Medical Association and Johns Hopkins University websites.
