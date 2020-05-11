5-2 Drive in bingo jpg2.jpg

Gwen Richardson, Athens First Baptist Church Generations Pastor, calls a winning number in drive-in bingo game at the ROC on Thursday. Pulling the numbers is Martha Thompson and Gwen Mills, behind the table, ran the prizes to the winners who were seated in their cars. The Generations Ministry serves those members of the church who are empty-nesters and above.

