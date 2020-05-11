Gwen Richardson, Athens First Baptist Church Generations Pastor, calls a winning number in drive-in bingo game at the ROC on Thursday. Pulling the numbers is Martha Thompson and Gwen Mills, behind the table, ran the prizes to the winners who were seated in their cars. The Generations Ministry serves those members of the church who are empty-nesters and above.
editor's pick featured
Drive-in Bingo
- Rich Flowers/staff
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Michael Harris, 68, of Athens was born April 25, 1952 in Athens and passed away on May 7, 2020 in Athens. No services are scheduled. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home Family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jailer arrested for sexual misconduct with inmate, Henderson County sheriff says
- Fire burns Cherokee Shores house
- Henderson County confirms 41st COVID-19 cases.
- Alternative issuance process for Texas driver’s license knowledge tests
- Breaking ground-Cain Center rehabilitation begins
- Payne Springs United Methodist Church
- City collection site open for three day free dumping event
- Henderson County confirms 34th COVID-19 case.
- Well known Canton auto dealer dies
- Henderson County confirms 36th COVID-19 case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.