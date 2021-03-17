St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. With large parties discouraged this year due to COVID-19, 2021 celebrations may look a little different across the country. However, one aspect of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will remain: alcohol consumption—which is why it is important to remember: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.
It is imperative to plan ahead for a sober designated driver if consuming alcoholic beverages. To help keep local communities safe, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.
According to NHTSA,10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019—one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. This is why AgriLife Extension is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone, 6 p.m., March 16, to 5:59 a.m., March 18, more than 3 out of 5, 63%, crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
If functioning as the designated driver, make sure to keep that promise of safety to oneself and all passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on the designated driver, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the roadways. Take the role of designated driver seriously – people are relying on it.
Party with a Plan
Before ever heading out, it is vital to plan ahead. Be honest about drinking: Know whether alcohol will be consumed or not. Follow these ideas to ensure that all partygoers stay safe:
• Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even after only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If available, use the community’s sober ride program.
• If a suspected drunk driver is spotted on the road, contact local law enforcement.
• Have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
For more information, contact: Bobbi Brooks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services, Watch UR BAC program, by phone: 979-321-5224; or email: Bobbi.Brooks@ag.tamu.edu. Website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is a free, statewide program to promote alcohol awareness, the dangers of impaired driving, and friends watching out for friends.
The members of Texas A&M AgriLife will provide equal opportunities in programs and activities, education, and employment to all persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation or gender identity and will strive to achieve full and equal employment opportunity throughout Texas A&M AgriLife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.