The Dallas Dressage Club hosted the Lemonade Daze I & II Saturday and Sunday in Athens. Dressage consists of training both horse and rider to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements while maintaining a calm and attentive demeanor. The United States Dressage team took a Silver Medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Learn more at dallasdressageclub.wildapricot.org.
- Shelli Parker/STAFF
