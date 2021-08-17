8-17-21 Dressage Event.jpg
Shelli Nicole Parker

The Dallas Dressage Club hosted the Lemonade Daze I & II Saturday and Sunday in Athens. Dressage consists of training both horse and rider to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements while maintaining a calm and attentive demeanor. The United States Dressage team took a Silver Medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Learn more at dallasdressageclub.wildapricot.org.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you