The Dallas Dressage Club will host Lemonade Daze starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Henderson County Fair Park.
The event will feature various courses and events. The Club hosts events as part of their mission to foster interest among equestrians in the sport of Dressage through events, education and training opportunities.
Membership and additional information on Dressage, the DDC and Lemonade Daze I & II is available online at dallasdressageclub.wildapricot.org.
