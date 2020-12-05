As the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo makes its way to Texas for the first time since 1985, the rodeo buzz is hopping. However, we have so much local rodeo talent around here, with many being under 18 years old, it is common to get a great show in our own backyard.
One up and coming starlet in the Rodeo kingdom is 5-year-old Dallie Caite Scott. At a whopping three feet tall, she is quickly racing her way up the barrel racing sector as a force to be reckoned with. She eats, sleeps and breathes barrel racing. The faster she goes the bigger she smiles.
You can see Dallie at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Lone Star High School Rodeo at the Henderson County Fair Park.
Dallie Caite and her brothers, Hunter and Atlee, were raised by Taylae and Austin Scott. They grew up in rodeo themselves and decided that was the life they wanted for their own children if they chose it. So they made the country and rodeo lifestyle available to them.
“She has been in a saddle since she could sit up,” Taylae said. “We knew what life we wanted for our children and then gave them the choice. It is our way of life.”
Dallie tried mini bulls but decided rough stock was not for her, unlike her older brother Hunter, 9, who has been riding mini bulls for years. She has been around the events since birth. Starting in lead line on her horse Hope, a 20-year-old blue Roan, at age 4, and won her first buckle.
After training with three special ladies, Talia Magallan, Dedee Crawford and Jasey Spivey David, they took her partner off the back and let Dallie ride solo for the first time in August and she has continued to place in her age division.
“She started running and winning. Her motto is a winner is a dreamer that never gave up,” Taylae said.
In spite of Dallie wanting to rodeo full-time, Kindergarten is a bit more important, so for now she fills every free moment with practices, play days, rodeos and time with her horse and trainers.
Dallie dreams of getting to the NFR before her hero Charmayne James Day, who won in barrels at age 14; she hopes to be younger when she enters. Day is also known for her amazing barrel run at 16 when her horse Scamper completed the barrels with a broken bit. Upon leaving the gate, his bridle caught the rail and pulled a pin. He spit it out around the third barrel securing a win.
If you would like to learn more about Dallie, please look for a full feature article in January’s Greater Athens Magazine available by direct mail to Athens residents and free at various locations around the county, including at the Athens Daily Review office.
