This year, add the Henderson County Performing Arts Center Radio Hour to your list of after dinner entertainment. At 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving day switch your radio dial to KLVQ 94.5 FM or 1410 AM and gather around the radio. Play a board game while you listen to the cast tell a story.
“The Girls of Your Dreams,” written by Steve Leach will add an air of love and mysticism to your eventing. It’s Thanksgiving, and Fred Talmadge is spending it all alone. He has had a run of bad luck in his love life. Out of desperation, he goes to a fortune teller who tells him “Tonight you’ll meet the girl of your dreams.” He leaves skeptical but as his evening develops Fred keeps getting mysterious signs that maybe his dream girl is around the corner. Leach also wrote and performed the original music.
If you prefer, you can download the podcast on numerous sites such as iTunes and Spotify shortly after it airs.
Cast members are: Mark Robert’s, Maria Ogburn, Declan Phelan, Ami Hickmon, Kara Davis, Steve Leach and John Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.