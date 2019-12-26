Obeying the traffic laws and staying away from alcoholic beverages when behind the wheel will help motorists stay safe as the new year approaches.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark reports troopers will be increasing enforcement in an effort to increase safety on Texas roads. Troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other dangerous drivers.
"The holiday season gives us many reasons to celebrate with friends and family, and it’s up to every one of us to make sure that we do so responsibly, including driving without distractions and obeying traffic laws," said DPS Director Steven McCraw.
According to Texas Department of Transportation records although traffic increases over the holidays, wrecks can occur in any season, in any part of the day. During the 102 hour New Year's holiday period in 2018, concluding on January 1, 2019, DPS worked 49 fatality wrecks that resulted in 51 deaths. The worst was on New Year's Day, with 17 fatality wrecks and 18 deaths.
For the year, 2018, Henderson County agencies reported seven fatalities on State and U.S. Highways, seven on Farm-to-Market Roads and six on county roads. In all, 18 fatality accidents resulted in 20 deaths.
The city of Athens had two fatality wrecks, causing two deaths on streets within its city limits. Gun Barrel City reported one.
In addition, 30 Henderson County wrecks resulted in 45 serious injuries. There were 951 reported crashes.
According to TxDOT,, Henderson County reported 70 driving under the influence auto crashes in 2018. Anderson County had only 41 and Cherokee County, 44.
Henderson County had eight deaths during the year resulting from DUI. Of the 70 DUI crashes in the county, seven were fatality accidents.
Most of the Henderson County fatality crash victims were in private vehicles. Only three were in commercial vehicles. Only one was under the age of 21.
Auto crash statistics for 2019 will be turned in to the TxDOT by May 6, for later release.
