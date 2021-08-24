The Texas Department of Public Safety worked three fatal crashes involving Henderson County residents Thursday through Sunday.
In the most recent wreck, Sunday afternoon, troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Spur 364 west of Tyler in which 48-year-old Holly Lewis of Brownsboro was killed.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark, the preliminary report shows the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Spur 364 while, Lewis, driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra, was headed east on the same roadway.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Jeffery Harmon of Tyler, then, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the Nissan, reports said.
Lewis died at the scene and a 17 year-old female passenger was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.
A Saturday wreck in Van Zandt County involved a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. At 10:42 p.m. troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Highway 64 about three miles southeast of Canton. The investigator’s preliminary report said that. Linda Glandt, of Athens, driving a 2021 Buick Encore, was traveling west on SH-64 and struck a pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as Devin M. Hill, 30, of Tyler, died at the scene.
In the earliest wreck, 42-year-old. Anthony Chriss, of Denton, died Thursday east of Athens on U.S. Highway 175, one-half mile west of Farm-to-Market Road 804.
DPS reports show troopers were called to to the location at about 5:30 a.m. and found
that a 2016 Freightliner heading east in the eastbound lane of US 175 drove off the roadway to the right and into the ditch. The Freightliner struck a group of trees and came to a stop.
Chriss was pronounced at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams.
