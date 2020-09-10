A Sunday afternoon wreck where a GMC truck pulling a trailer loaded with ATVs, smashed into a vehicle in downtown Athens, injuring three, is being investigated as alcohol related, Athens Police Department reports stated.
The driver of the truck, Marco Quintones, 49, and the passenger, Marco Quintones Jr., 26, both of Farmer's Branch were taken to UT Health Athens with non-incapacitating injuries.
The driver of other vehicle, a 2010 Mazda SUV, Jennifer Davis, 35 of Mabank,was flown to UT Health in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.
Interim Athens Police Chief Rodney Williams III said the 2011 GMC pickup was westbound in the inside lane in the 300 block of E. Corsicana St., while the Mazda was southbound in the 100 block of S. Carroll Street. When the Mazda reached the intersection, the driver attempted to cross with a green light. The driver of the GMC failed to yield right-of-way and ran the red light striking the Mazda.
The GMC struck the Mazda, causing it to slide sideways into a building in the 200 block of East Corsicana Street. The truck and trailer continued westbound, striking an unattended vehicle, then proceeded into the parking lot at Taco Bell, where it overturned, ejecting one of the ATVs. The ATV hit a vehicle that was in the drive through at the Taco Bell.
"The driver of the GMC was investigated for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a case has been filed against that individual for intoxicated assault due to the injury of the driver of the Mazda," Williams said.
Officer Clint Sharp worked the crash.
