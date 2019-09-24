Texas Fire Marshal and Kaufman County Fire Marshal's office were investigating a Prairieville area house on Tuesday, where two women died in a fire the previous afternoon.
Firefighters, responding to the scene, found the bodies of Tina Mercer, 41, and her 65-year-old mother Linda Scott the residence on Kaufman County Road 4015, in the community northeast of Mabank.
Reports said Mercer placed a 911 call at 3:25 p.m., saying the house was on fire and people were inside. Mercer was able to get the infant out of the building but returned into the flaming structure to attempt to save her disabled mother. Their bodies were found in the house, overcome by the heavy smoke.
The Kaufman Fire Department, Mabank Fire Department, Kemp Fire Department, Gun Barrel Fire Department, Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Mabank Police Department, Mabank ISD Police Department, and the Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the call, reports said.
On Tuesday, the Mabank Independent School District informed students and their families of the deaths of the two women.
"We are working with several organizations to assist the family. There will be a great need as they prepare funeral expenses and try to recover," the MISD message said.
An account has been set up at Southside Bank at 901 W. Main Street in Gun Barrel City. The phone number 903-887-8722. The account is set up as the Mercer Family Tragedy Account.
Another fundraiser is a drive through plate dinner set for Thursday, Sept. 26 at MHS. The plates will be $8 and all funds and donations will go directly to the family.
The meals will be distributed from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Drive through pick-up will be located on the west side of the high school by the athletic pull through drive.
Donations of gift cards are recommended for those who'd like pay for meals or other needs.
Mabank ISD released the following statements Tuesday evening:
On Thursday, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the MHS athletic department will be serving BBQ sandwich meals for $8 each... meals can be picked up curbside at the west entry of the high school, with all proceeds benefiting the Mercer Family of Mabank. For individuals or businesses wishing to write a check, please make them payable to: The Mercer Family Tragedy Account.
A Very Special thanks to Chartwell Food Services, Dickey's BBQ of Mabank, Brookshire's of Mabank, Flower's Bread / Mr Scott Andrews, and Mabank ISD.
On Friday evening, prior to the Panther Homecoming Football game, the Mabank Athletic Booster club will be selling Street Taco Dinners, complete with rice, beans, and trimmings, for $10 per meal (while supplies last). Meals will be available at South end of Panther Stadium with 100% of all proceeds benefiting the Mercer Family.
Checks for this event may be made payable to the Mabank Athletic Booster Club OR The Mercer Family Tragedy Account. Please join us in supporting these Mabank ISD students in their time of need!
