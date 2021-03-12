Texas is a great big state featuring beaches, mountains, pastures, woods and everything in between. The people are as diverse as the terrain but one thing is certain, Texans love Texas and are extremely enthusiastic about their state. When a local musician heard iHeart radio and the Don’t Mess with Texas organization were hosting a contest for the new state jingle, he jumped at the chance.
“I heard about it on the radio and said, ‘Why not,’” Ronny Ricks said. “I thought, ‘I can do that.’”
After learning the rules, the artist went on to dream up some ideas.
“I sat down with my guitar and kicked around some ideas,” Ricks said. “The competition had to include info about not littering and have the message ‘Don't mess with Texas,’ but beyond that there weren't many guidelines. For that 30 seconds, I just focused on how big Texas is.”
Texans can go online to listen and vote by March 15 at txdotsongsearch.com/
Each verified email address can vote once a day. All contest entries can be heard online, including Ricks’, videos are posted below the voting form. The winner will have their song used for the official Don't Mess with Texas jingle and a home recording studio set up provided by Guitar Center.
“The contest is an exciting way for Texans to add their voice to Don’t mess with Texas,” stated Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “We are seeking fresh and unique songs, written by Texans, to creatively communicate the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.”
Ricks is more than qualified for the job. The local attended school in Athens and in spite of being a long-time resident he said many of those that know him don’t realize how many cool things he has been able to do over the years with his music.
He began playing music in grade school, but once he entered high school he would leave school early on Friday to go play gigs with the gospel group The Mercy River Boys. As an adult, he played on stage for big names like Charley Pride, Micky Gilley, and many more. He is currently on RFD TV playing a show featuring Gilley’s sister Penny.
“I had a lot of pinch me moments sitting there thinking I am not believing this is really happening. This is crazy accompanying some of the biggest names in music. I have played all over the country, on cruise ships, in Canada and Mexico. I would leave high school and get on a bus with the Mercy River Boys, travel all over and come back to school Monday morning. We got a Grammy and a Dove nomination.”
So far, Ricks music has led him to many great places but with your help he can represent the great state of Texas as a source of local pride and accomplishment. Go online to let your voice be heard by choosing the next Texas jingle.
