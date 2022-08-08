According to employees Monday morning, business will continue as usual at the Dollar Tree in Athens after a vehicle went through the front of the business Sunday afternoon, located at 1395 East Tyler St. No injuries were reported.
Dollar Tree reopens after vehicle rams store
- By Jennifer Browning Correspondent
