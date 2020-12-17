A social media post has gone viral regarding a blue pit bull now named Bubba. The original poster was driving down FM 85 when they saw a dog on the side of the road with blood leaking from his mouth. Now the dog desperately needs the public’s help to get the life saving medical care he needs. His emergency surgery is $1800.
The original poster stated he was sitting there suffering and looking for help. After calling Kaufman County law enforcement he stated no help was sent.
Upon seeing the post Sky and Taylor McDonald wanted to help.
“I got home about 5:40 p.m., was tired and scrolling through Facebook,” Sky said. “I saw this dog and he was located close to where I live, not many people had posted or commented on it so I just thought to myself we are going to search for him it’s the least I can do. We don’t have a lot of money and it’s COVID times but I felt like God firmly told me go get him.”
Sky and her husband loaded the truck with blankets and set out to find him in the dark. After two hours of searching and a lot of discouragement they decided to make one final sweep. Their headlights caught a glimpse of his head in a thorn bush.
“My husband carried him back to the truck, we had the heater blasting and he had blood coming from his nose and a visible .22 bullet hole,” Sky said. “When I picked this dog up he leaned into us in a way that I’ve never felt. He was tired. We set up a kennel with a heater, cleaned his wounds and gave him some medicine.”
Gunshot, whose nickname is Bubba, survived the night until the couple could take him to Morton’s Small Animal Clinic. The bullet was still lodged in his skull and it is suspected he was shot point blank. A fund has been set up to help the couple with veterinary expenses as he will need X-rays, medicine and mending.
“He is so sweet, there is not a mean bone in his body,” Sky stated.
If you would like to donate to his medical fund, please call Morton’s at 903-675-5708 or drop off at 1404 E. Tyler St. When his expenses are met they will stop taking donations and all donations go directly to his account specifically.
Dog fighting is a very prominent issue in local counties, if dogs loose a fight, or are done being used as bait dogs they are frequently discarded and killed if they survive. In addition there are many misconceptions regarding “Pitbull” and bully breeds that frequently make them a target of breed specific violence, legislation and fear. If you would like to learn more about Pitbulls and dispel frequent misconceptions please visit one of the most recognized rescues for bully breeds Villalobos Rescue Center, https://vrcpitbull.com/pit-bull-facts/
