Rumors about fifth generation cellular network technology, or 5G, are spreading as fast as the new technology claims we will be able to download our movies.
Some opponents, such as the Alliance for Natural Health, are asking is this the largest human science experiment that we never volunteered for?
With no say whether or not to take part of a still un-researched technology. What exactly is all the controversy?
First, what is 5G? When a new generation of mobile technology makes a giant step forward, it gets a name. This will be the fifth generation, the first being talk only cellular, which started back in the '80s. With people wanting their devices to communicate unplugged wherever they go, more advancements are necessary. For those interested the generations progressed as follows: 2G allowed texting, 3G added internet to cellular devices, 4G expanded this and added speed. Estimated roll-out is 2020 for 5G.
When this generation is hiking or camping they want to be able to still see their Netflix. So in order for mobile and stationary devices to send and receive data, technology keeps growing. Instead of giant cell towers, these will be mounted on light poles, and smaller dedicated poles. Chances are, they will be very close to your home, some suggesting between every two to eight homes, expanding the coverage and signal. Parks, schools, neighborhoods and historic districts will have towers and the possible radiation to go along with it.
5G will use a higher frequency band, called millimeter band allowing much faster data speeds, they don't travel as far and cannot travel through walls, so it will require a lot more towers and transformers, spaced closer together. The future estimates over 20 billion devices connected in 2020. Everything from appliances, phones to cars able to transfer 10 times as fast as 4G. It is estimated that 5G will be able to support up to a million devices per square kilometer as opposed to 4G's ability of 4,000.
With this convenience and accessibility comes the question. When you are powerful enough to aim for 10,000 MB per second download speeds, what cost does that come?
Frequencies of 1 to 4 GH are used for 3/4G technology, 5G will expand that to 24-90 GH according to some reports. A warning label on some of the new towers say:
“NOTICE - RF energy emitted by this device may exceed the FCC's general public exposure limits. Stay at least three feet away from the device. Call 800-638-2822 for help if you need to access within three feet.”
Cell phones emit Radio-frequency Radiation to send signals. It has been determined that RF is a possible human carcinogen. Some say their needs to be more updated studies on it to determine the safety before people are backed in a corner. According to the CDC website, “More research is needed before we know if using cell phones causes health effects.” There have been no long term studies, and with new technology, we are the study.
In a petition submitted to the EU in 2017, more than 230 scientists from 41 countries expressed serious concerns over the increasing exposure, citing “numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines.”
According to the scientists, Possible health side effects of this according to some reports can
include: increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes to the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders and negative effects on general well-being including plants and animals. Some studies have shown it reduces the effectiveness of antibiotics, causes headaches etc.
Scientists are saying the current safety standards are outdated and need updated.
Proponents of the technology argue this fact. According to an article in Forbes magazine a microwave is more of a health risk then cell towers.
“It should be noted that microwave ovens emit 700 watts of power, hundreds of times more than the maximum that a cell phone does (and thousands of times more than your cell phone does during the majority of your call).”
It doesn't matter whether you are concerned about the possible health risks, or saying bring on the speed. Regardless of which camp you choose, we as a people should be staying on top of current technologies and making sure that they are not imposing on our basic human right to live in as healthy of an environment as possible. The body is a fascinating thing with a great ability to protect itself, but when it is exposed to toxins at a rate faster then it can repair itself, serious consequences can follow.
The entire situation is one of those that makes us think, we can, but should we? The jury is still out.
“When human activities may lead to morally unacceptable harm that is scientifically plausible, but uncertain, actions shall be taken to avoid or diminish that harm” - The Precautionary Principle.
