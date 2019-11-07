Mega Job Fair
Dallas Manufacturing Company will be hosting a 'Mega Job Fair' from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 9 at 300 Athens Brick Road, Athens.
It is partnering with A.T. Staffing and intends to hire 60 employees. They are seeking first and second shifts, production workers, forklift operators, inventory clerks, and custodians. Please bring two forms of ID. They are also hiring CDL drivers. If you have any questions or need more information please contact 903-561-8204 or visit the website at www.advtemp.com.
