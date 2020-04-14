There are many aspects of COVID-19 that are affecting our lives publicly, but the effects in the home are less apparent.
Families are home-schooling, spending time and eating meals together. Many have more down time than they have ever had before. While this is a welcome change to some, allowing them to refocus and take stock in how they have been living. Others are asking whether they want things to go back to normal when the smoke clears.
Divorce rates are expected to skyrocket according to some sources. If trends in America are similar to China they have a high chance of being correct. According to an article in the Global Times, Xi'an, China had 10 million people quarantined. After restrictions were lifted, some said the first place they were going was to dissolve their marriages, and some of the locations don't have enough appointments to keep up.
"'As a result of the epidemic, many couples have been bound with each other at home for over a month, which evoked the underlying conflicts, adding that the office had been closed for a month, therefore the office has seen an acutely increasing divorce appointment," said Wang, adding that "Usually the office would see a wave of divorcement after Spring Festival and the college entrance examination, an official surnamed Wang of the registration office in Beilin district of Xi'an, told (Global Times) reporters.”
Wang added that couples should really think about the decision as he also saw couples deciding to remarry as the ink was still drying on the divorce certificate.
All marriages are different, some families work together while others have separate lives due to jobs in different locations. Some use work as an escape from trouble at home and others are completely oblivious there are any problems.
With couples sheltering-in-place, things that normally may only be a minor annoyance suddenly can become a blaring deal-breaker. The inflammatory environment is a recipe for disaster where normal marital squabbles become major blow-outs. That bad habit of your spouse could become too much to bear.
In a Bloomberg.com story, one city registration director was quoted as saying “Trivial matters in life led to the escalation of conflicts, and poor communication has caused everyone to be disappointed in marriage and make the decision to divorce.”
There are spouses that live separately such as oilfield and pipeline workers where one travels for work. Each spouse creates their own routines but now has to work together. Chores, parenting, and finances now have to be done together and compromises have to be found.
Addictions are coming to forefront as well. According to WebMD structure addicts have in place to help maintain sobriety have been removed.
"People who have lost proximity to support systems, programs and relationships that help them stay sober may be tempted to self-medicate in order to deal with stress, anxiety and isolation," Dr. Lawrence Brown Jr., CEO of the nonprofit START Treatment & Recovery told WebMD.
Working may be a source of sobriety, but without anywhere to go it becomes easier to completely immerse themselves in the addiction. Some may not have realized the depth of their addictions until time at home exposed it. Negative side effects of addiction such as violence may emerge. Add to the equation 24 hour access to victims and the situation can turn deadly.
Children that normally use school as a reprieve have no where to run. Spouses who leave while the abuser is at work are now trapped. Once they are able to attend school and have a moment alone, victims may flee en masse. Local non-profits such as Family Peace Project, East Texas Crisis Center and CASA are preparing for the increased capacity.
Infidelity is being exposed as well. Spouses that used work hours as a time to communicate with lovers, or spend time with them are now having a harder time disguising and covering their affairs and impropriety.
Regardless of the reasons people may decide to go separate ways after this pandemic, the sad truth is that many may.
Whether you are arguing about how to best clean the house, money, what tasks are essential, or larger scale problems, take this time to think through the decision thoroughly and self-examine before making the big break. Texas Health and Human Services offers the Twogether in Texas program. Accord-ing to THHS, The Healthy Marriage Program provides voluntary marriage and relationship education skills. Through the Twogether in Texas website you can locate marital, pre-marital and relationship counselors and classes.
All Texans can use these services and there are no eligibility requirements.
twogetherintexas.com/UI/HomePage.aspx
Here are some tips for regulating things while you evaluate:
• Set healthy boundaries for time to be by yourself and together.
• Establish a routine, schedule and practice self-care.
• Make a plan on how to handle children. Who will help the children with school work? Who will watch them while the other works? Share the responsibility while allowing each other a little time to unwind.
• It takes two with 100% effort from each.
• Manage your expectations.
• Avoid using words like always and never. Focus on the issue at hand, not the past.
• Take this time to discuss things you normally don't have time to such as division of tasks, discipline, budgeting etc.
• It can't be your way all the time.
• Don't use abusive language, call names or badmouth them to others.
• Clarify before making assumptions.
