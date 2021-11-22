District Judge Dan Moore is asking the voters of Henderson County for the privilege of serving a fifth term as 173rd District Judge.
“As a lifelong Republican, I have brought with me to my eighteen years in office the core values of personal responsibility, limited government, and hard work. I promise the people of this County that I will continue to apply the law as written, and to apply it fairly, impartially, and efficiently,” he stated.
“Thank you for the confidence you have shown in me these past eighteen years.”
