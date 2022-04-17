Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer is the lead prosecutor of cases handled in its courts, but is also concerned with helping the victims of those offenses.
Palmer told the Athens Kiwanis Club members at Tilo’s Tuesday about the Go Blue program, aimed at raising awareness about child abuse.
This year the program is joining forces with the Henderson County First Responders Rodeo set for April 22 and 23 at Henderson County Regional Fair Park. Surrounding the event are the Ident A Kid program, bounce houses, games and the awarding of the fourth grade coloring contest winners.
Palmer said she would like to make the Go Blue program a year-long campaign by educating adults, parents, teachers and children on child abuse. She is available to speak at your function and is already speaking to teachers and students.
Palmer reminds everyone to wear Go Blue shirts Friday, April 22 to show support for the fight against abuse.
Also at the meeting Kiwanians got the final update for the annual Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, at Kiwanis Park. Members gather early on the Saturday event to prepare for the hundreds of kids who’ll be coming to collect the eggs and perhaps win one of the many prizes. This year, the egg total is about 7,000.
Of course the Easter Bunny had informed the club of plans to attend.
The Kiwanis also received an invitation to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of Trinity Valley Community College, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.