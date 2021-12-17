Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer has spent her first year in office rolling up her sleeves and making sweeping changes. One of the new features is hosting the inaugural DA's Excellence Awards ceremony Friday.
"I'm very proud of our law enforcement in Henderson County and am excited to recognize these well-deserving officers," Palmer said.
This was the first award ceremony, but Palmer hopes for it to be an annual event.
"We are blessed to have a lot of really great law enforcement in Henderson County," she stated. "These awards recognize some of those who have gone above and beyond to make sure our county is safe."
Cpl. Tom Atkinson, Texas Department of Public Safety, Investigator Gabriel Shue, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Laura Carpenter, Henderson County DA's Office prosecutor, were the 2021 DA Excellence Award Recipients.
It takes a team for the wheels of justice to turn. Congratulations to the 2021 winners of the HCDA's Excellence Awards.
