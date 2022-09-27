Since 2002, around 250 shirts are hung on the square in Athens each October to bear witness to violence against women. Each shirt is made by a survivor, a family member of a survivor, or a family member of a victim who didn’t survive, and each year 10 to 15 shirts are added.
The Clothesline Project, taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, represents the women who have experienced various types of domestic violence.
The Commissioners Court will sign a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at 9 a.m., shirts will be hung beginning at 10 a.m., County Judge Wade McKinney will read the proclamation at noon, and the t-shirts will be taken down at 2 p.m.
Della Cooper, East Texas Crisis Center-Athens Director of Outreach, said she wants “people to look at these shirts and feel them to feel their stories.”
Each color on the shirts represent something different.
• Yellow/Beige represent battered or assaulted victims
• Red/Pink/Orange represent survivors of rape and sexual assault
• Purple represents women attacked because of their sexual orientation
• Black represents women attacked for political reasons
• Blue/Green represent survivors of incest and sexual abuse
• White represents women who died because of violence
Cooper says that the most impactful moments for her come when “someone sees us hanging the shirts as they drive by, circles around for a parking spot, and stops. When they approach to read the shirts, you see the solemn look on their faces.”
For more information on the Clothesline Project or the East Texas Crisis Center, call 903-675-2137.
According to the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of reported intimate partner violence is approximately 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men who have experienced severe physical violence by a partner in their lifetime.
Our community has amazing entities here to bring awareness and solutions, to let people know there is another way to live without the abuse, but it takes all of us working together, spreading the word, spreading the action. Awareness could save a life, and show them how to break the cycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.